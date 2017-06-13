Dhanush, Sean Roldan will give you some serious travel goals. See photos

Dhanush travelling with his friend Sean Roldan Dhanush travelling with his friend Sean Roldan

Actor Dhanush is on a dream run exploring all the benefits that come with being a celebrity. The actor seems to be on a music expedition of sorts with music composer Sean Roldan. “Me and the genius @RSeanRoldan … exploring music all around the world. #funtravel #musicislife #musicislove #musicheals,” he wrote on his Twitter page, while sharing a candid picture from his trip. He is clearly living his life to the fullest and in the process, he is setting some serious travel goals for his fans.

Dhanush seems to have found a good friend in Sean, who had composed music for his directorial debut film Pa Paandi. He has also scored tunes for the actor’s upcoming film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2. Dhanush is currently shooting for his debut Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The shooting began in Mumbai last month under the direction of Ken Scott. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up recently. The shooting will also take place in Paris, Brussels, and Rome. Besides Dhanush, the film also has actors like Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi, Laurent Lafitte, and Abel Jafri.

The second schedule of the film seems to be already underway abroad. A couple of pictures allegedly from the sets of Dhanush’s Hollywood film have surfaced online, where the actor can be seen doing some tricks with cards.

Dhanush has also said that he will be doing his third Bollywood film soon. Talking to a newspaper, the actor revealed that he has been flooded with offers from Bollywood and is looking for a unique role. However, he said a Bollywood film is on the cards.

Dhanush is also currently bankrolling superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kaala Karikalan, which is directed by Pa Ranjith, under his home production banner Wunderbar Films. He will also be debuting as a producer in Malayalam with Tharangam, which has Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Dhanush is on a roll, indeed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd