VIP 2 star Dhanush wishes son Linga on his birthday

VIP 2 star Dhanush took to his Twitter handle to wish his son on his birthday. VIP 2 star Dhanush took to his Twitter handle to wish his son on his birthday.

VIP 2 star Dhanush celebrated his son Linga’s birthday today and he posted an adorable picture on his official Twitter handle. He has said today that his son Linga is the light of his life and responsible for all the happiness he brings into his life. He also tweeted a cute picture of himself with his son.

“Happy, happy birthday my baby Linga. Light of my life. Miss being next to you my love. Thank you for all the happiness you bring into appa’s life,” Dhanush tweeted. Dhanush is married to film legend Rajnikanth’s daughter and director Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush. The star couple are parents to two sons. Linga is the younger son. The elder son’s name is Yatra.

When it comes to his career, Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of his film Velai Illa Pattadhari 2, which is popularly known as VIP 2 and it is coming to theatres on July 28. The film also stars actor Kajol who will return to Tamil film industry after almost 20 years. She last acted in 1997 film Minsara Kanavu opposite Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swamy. She will be playing a pivotal role in VIP 2.Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of Rajinikanth.

Happy happy birthday my baby #linga. light of my life.Miss being next to you my love.Thank u for all the happiness u bring into Appa’s life pic.twitter.com/rUW605auc1 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 20, 2017

The trailer of VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, is going to be released on Sunday. It is an action film and is the sequel to Velai Illa Pattadhari which released in 2014. Apart from acting in the film, Dhanush is also co-producing the film and has also written the story and the dialogues. Amala Paul and Samuthirakani return to don their roles from Velai Illa Pattadhari which was directed by Velraj.

