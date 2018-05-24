Dhanush saddened after fan’s death in Tuticorin police firing

Dhanush’s fan was killed in recent police firing in Tuticorin Dhanush’s fan was killed in recent police firing in Tuticorin

Actor Dhanush on Thursday condoled the death of his fan club member in police firing in Tuticorin, which has been on the boil after a protest rally turned violent on Tuesday. “The death of my welfare association member, brother, S Raghu alias Kaliappan in police firing has left me shaking. I give my deepest condolences to his family. After I return from abroad, I will personally visit their family. Let his soul rest in peace,” tweeted the actor.

Kaliappan was killed at Anna Nagar area in Tuticorin on Wednesday taking the death toll in the police firing to 12. The videos that surfaced online revealed the cops’ lack of apathy and disregard for dying Kaliappan. In a video, the police can be seen restoring to undignified ways to wake up a motionless Kaliappan. The police could be heard asking the victim to ‘stop acting’. He was declared dead after he was taken to the Thoothukudi government hospital, where scores of injured victims of the shooting are being treated.

The Tamil film industry has expressed solidarity with the victims of the police firing.

“The sentiments of the people who are protesting against Sterlite plant should be respected. And they should be given justice. Those responsible for the incident should be condemned and punished,” Dhanush tweeted after the first incident of firing on Tuesday.

