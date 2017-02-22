Dhanush reunites with Kodi director Senthilkumar for his next

Tamil superstar Dhanush Tamil superstar Dhanush

After their hit film Kodi, it seems Tamil star Dhanush is teaming up with Durai Senthilkumar again as the actor announced that the director is working on a script for him. “Yes .. after #blockbuster #kodi @durairsk is writing his next for me. Too early to disclose further details. Thank you :),” tweeted Dhanush on Tuesday.

More from the world of Entertainment:

With two projects already in his kitty, this yet-untitled project is expected to go on the floors later this year. The duo’s last outing Kodi was a political thriller and had Dhanush in a double role for the first time in the actor’s career. The film got a decent reception as it grossed over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office.

Senthilkumar is a recent entrant in Kollywood and the director has made just two other movies — Ethir Neechal and Kaaki Sattai — before Kodi with Dhanush and Trisha last year. Director Senthilkumar holds a good winning record at the box office. His previous hits had Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and were produced by Dhanush’s home production, Wunderbar Films.

Dhanush made this announcement when his calendar is already packed this year. The actor is busy wrapping his first directorial venture Power Paandi, in which he also plays a cameo. He’s also shooting for Tamil action romantic Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, which features Rana Daggubati too.

Along with teaming up with Kajol for VIP 2, which will hit the screens this Diwali, Dhanush is also said to be bankrolling Rajinikanth’s next film with Pa Ranjith.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd