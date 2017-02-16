Dhanush is all set to wrap up the shoot for his directorial venture, Power Pandi

Dhanush soon to wrap up shooting for his directorial debut titled Power Pandi. Dhanush soon to wrap up shooting for his directorial debut titled Power Pandi.

Dhanush is currently busy with multiple projects, that includes the one that he is acting in and his directorial debut titled Power Pandi too. The Raanjhanaa actor is set to make an international debut in acting alongside legendary actors like Uma Thurman and Berenice Bajo. This project will be directed by Ken Scott and is based on the book titled ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Wardrobe,’ written by Romain Puertolas.

Dhanush recently took to Twitter to announce that the shoot of Power Pandi will be wrapped up in 5 days. He said, “Power paandi last 5 days shoot :) #dd1 #directormode #april142017release”

Kodi star Dhanush had earlier announced that the film, starring Rajkiran, Prassana, Nadhiya and Chaya Singh will be released on April 14, 2017, which also happens to be his mother’s birthday. His friends in the film fraternity, who have already watched a part of the movie, have appreciated the work, which has left Tamil film fans awaiting for the movie eagerly.

On the acting front, Dhanush is looking forward to the release of Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and is currently shooting for VIP 2, starring Kajol and Amala Paul in lead roles.

We wonder how he does it all, and manages to stay quite active on social media too.

