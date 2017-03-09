Dhanush’s Power Paandi jukebox is out, receives glowing reviews from celebs

Power Pandi marks the directorial venture of actor Dhanush Power Pandi marks the directorial venture of actor Dhanush

The music album of actor Dhanush’s directorial debut Power Paandi has been receiving positive reviews from the celebrities and the fans alike. “Here we go #powerpaandi audio.From our hearts to your hearts.A @RSeanRoldan musical.Beginning of a new ERA in music,” Dhanush posted on his Twitter page as he unveiled the film’s jukebox.

Actor Simbu was one of the first contemporaries of Dhanush to praise the music album of the film. “@dhanushkraja @RSeanRoldan very neat and nice album, #soorakaathu my fav … wishing the whole team all the very best . god bless :),” he tweeted to the first time director Dhanush and music composer Sean Roldan.

It is worth nothing that Simbu is also preparing to launch his first music album, which he has scored for his friend Santhanam’s upcoming film, Sakka Podu Podu Raja. The family members of Dhanush were also all praises for the new album. “#powerpaandi audio …pure magic …brace yourself for @RSeanRoldan,” tweeted Aishwarya Dhanush.

“You are a genius Sean (sic) #Vip2 next,” tweeted Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is directing the sequel to Velaiyilla Pattathari aka VIP, with Dhanush and Kajol in the lead roles. The album launch brings a breath of fresh air for Dhanush and his family members, who have been reeling under a series of controversies including recent Twitter controversy involving singer and RJ Suchitra.

@dhanushkraja @RSeanRoldan very neat and nice album , #soorakaathu my fav … wishing the whole team all the very best . god bless :) — STR (@iam_str) March 9, 2017

You are a genius Sean 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #Vip2 next 😄🙌🏻 http://t.co/ChMauhyCm7 — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 9, 2017

Power Paandi marks the directorial debut of actor Dhanush. The film has already been seen by a few celebrities, who have heaped praises on Dhanush’s work. Recently, composer Sean tweeted saying he was blown away by the film. “Watched #powerpandi today. What a film by Mr #dhanush. Thanks for creating this beauty and making me a part of it!!!Blown away by the directorial prowess of @dhanushkraja. Thank you so much for creating this gem sir. #waiting,” he said.

The film is based on the life of a stuntman and is bankrolled by Dhanush’s home production Wunderbar Films. Besides Raji Kiran, the film also stars Prasanna and Chaya Singh in important roles. Dhanush has also played a cameo in the film.

