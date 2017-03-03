Dhanush paternity case: Madras HC pulls up couple for demanding DNA test

Actor Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Campus. Image courtesy: ramchandran1983 Actor Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Campus. Image courtesy: ramchandran1983

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has issued interim stay order on proceedings against actor Dhanush in the paternity suit in a judicial magistrate court in Melur. The judge has also adjourned the further hearing in the case to March 9.

When the case came up for the hearing before Justice G Chockalingam on Thursday, he pulled up the couple’s counsel for requesting a DNA test of the actor to prove his parentage. He questioned the counsel as to why he did not make this request all these days.

The couple, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi, during the final hearing of the petition filed by the actor, argued that it was necessary to hold the DNA test in the case. Kathiresan said he was ready to undergo DNA test and Dhanush should also be directed to do the same.

However, the judge refusing to entertain the couple’s new request deferred the hearing. The further hearing will take place before a new judge as Justice G Chockalingam’s term at the Madurai bench comes to an end on Friday.

More from the world of Entertainment:

On Tuesday, Dhanush along with his mother Vijayalakshmi appeared at the Madras High Court for verification of his birthmarks as ordered by the judge. The Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and his team conducted the verification of the identification marks on his body for about half hour at the Registrar (Judicial) G. Ilangovan’s chamber, to see if they match the claims made by the Melur couple.

Read | Dhanush appears before Madras High Court to verify his birthmarks, see pic

While the result of doctor verification is still to be made public, the next hearing will take place on March 9.

Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi have alleged that they were Dhanush’s real parents and moved the court requesting to direct the actor to pay Rs 65,000 as monthly maintenance to them. In turn, Dhanush moved the Madras High Court bench, requesting to quash the proceedings initiated against him by the Melur judicial magistrate court.

Dhanush had repeatedly denied the couple’s paternity claim saying the respondents were not even remotely connected to him. He has voiced his suspicion that someone else might be behind the couple’s bid to extract money from him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd