Dhanush’s Pa Paandi to be remade in Telugu, thanks to Rajinikanth

Actor Dhanush has received an arousing response from the critics and fans alike for his directorial debut, Pa Paandi (Power Paandi), which released on Friday. The film is reportedly the favourite pick of moviegoers at the Chennai box office this weekend. Now, industry grapevine is abuzz that the film will be remade in Telugu soon.

According to reports, superstar Rajinikanth arranged a special screening of the film for his long-time friend and Tollywood actor Mohan Babu. Rajinikanth even suggested him to play Rajkiran’s part in the Telugu remake. The Tollywood star was impressed by the film and is said to be in the process of finalising the project.

The Telugu remake of Pa Paandi will be helmed by Subramaniam Siva, who directed Dhanush in Thiruda Thirudi, one of his biggest commercial hits during the early days of the actor’s career.

Subramaniam believes that the film’s subject will work across languages. “The story is such that it will appeal to audiences across the board. Irrespective of the language in which the film is made, it will work. The Telugu remake is currently being considered with Mohan Babu sir. If everything falls in place, we will go to sets in a couple of months,” he told IANS.

Pa Paandi revolves around the life of an elderly ex-stuntman and his newfound romance. The film has Rajkiran and Revathi in lead roles along with Prasanna and Chaya Singh. If everything goes according to the plan, Dhanush will make his debut in Telugu cinema as a producer. The buzz is that he will co-produce the Telugu remake with Mohan Babu in the lead for his home production banner Wunderbar Films. Dhanush will also soon debut in Malayalam as a producer with a film starring Tovino Thomas in the lead.

