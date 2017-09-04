Dhanush on his Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir: It has been a revelation

Dhanush will make his debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Dhanush will make his debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Actor Dhanush says his Hollywood debut film The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, based on the popular novel called The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe by French author Romain Puertolas, has been a revelation and it has helped him to learn about filmmaking.

As an actor, Dhanush has been straddling multiple industries. He says he is constantly learning. “Irrespective of the industry I work in, I’m constantly learning from the people I work with. If Bollywood taught me a lot about production, Hollywood has been a revelation in terms of understanding filmmaking better,” Dhanush told IANS.

In the film, directed by Marjane Satrapi, he plays a street magician called Ajatashatru. Dhanush is thrilled about the project. “It’s God’s grace that I landed this offer. Although I have been offered three Hollywood projects, the script of this one really convinced me to sign it. It’s a very strong role. I play a character called Ajatashatru, a street magician,” the National Award winning actor said, adding it’s a very positive film.

“I believe what you spread out comes back seeking you. It’s such a positive film and it’s all about spreading positivity,” he added. Dhanush was last seen in Velai Illa Pattathari 2 (shortened to VIP 2). The film also starred Kajol and Amala Paul.

With Tamil projects such as Maari 2, Enai Noki Paayum Thota (in which Telegu star Rana Daggubati will play a cameo) and Vada Chennai in his kitty, Dhanush will commence work on his next Hindi film next year.

