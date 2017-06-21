VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol film’s behind-the-scenes glimpse out, trailer and audio to release on June 25

Dhanush and Kajol from VIP 2. The film will see Kajol returning on screen after a long hiatus. Dhanush and Kajol from VIP 2. The film will see Kajol returning on screen after a long hiatus.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth announced on Tuesday that the most-awaited trailer and audio of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 will be released on June 25. In order to cash in on the popularity of Dhanush and Kajol among the Bollywood film audience, the filmmakers will also be releasing it in Hindi. “Tamil, Telugu & Hindi audio — Tamil & Telugu trailer will be released on #June25 #Vip2 #RaghuvaranIsBack @theVcreations @RSeanRoldan (sic),” she posted on her Twitter page.

Soundarya also shared a 52-second video giving the glimpse of the making of action sequences of VIP 2. We also get to see a glimpse of Kajol working on her comeback film in the south Indian film industry.

Kajol was last seen in Minsara Kanavu that came out in 1997. And the fans down south had to wait for 20 years to see her in another Tamil film. The teaser of the film was released by Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan earlier this month and it went viral on the internet. However, the filmmakers did not give the glimpse of Kajol in it. And we can expect the filmmakers to make up for that in the trailer, which will also be released on June 25. The face-off between street-smart engineer Raghuvaran and no-nonsense boss Vasundhara (Kajol) will be at the heart of the story.

VIP 2 is a continuation of the first film in the series. Soundarya has retained all the main star cast from the previous film, including Vivek, Amala Paul and, Samuthirakani. VIP followed the ordeals of a jobless engineering graduate, Raghuvaran, and his struggles to succeed in his profession against a big-shot builder, who is hell-bent on destroying his career.

VIP 2 will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 28, coinciding with Dhanush’s 34th birthday. The film is co-produced by V Creations along with Wunderbar Films. Composer Sean Roldan, who also scored music for Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi, has also worked on the upcoming film.

