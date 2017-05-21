Dhanush, Kajol shoot for VIP 2 music video in Mumbai. See photo

Dhanush, Kajol and Soundarya Rajnikanth at VIP 2 music video shooting spot. Dhanush, Kajol and Soundarya Rajnikanth at VIP 2 music video shooting spot.

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film Velaiyilla Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 on Saturday completed shooting a music video featuring the lead actor and Kajol in Mumbai. Reports claim the filmmakers are planning to release the music video before the release of the film as a part of the promotional campaign to create some buzz among the audience. Director Soundarya Rajnikanth shared a picture from the sets of the shoot on Saturday on her Twitter page.

“#Vip2 #MusicVideo shoot with my #Vasundhara & #Raghuvaran .. @KajolAtUN mam you are too good to be true @dhanushkraja sir you rock !(sic),” she tweeted.

The shooting of VIP 2 was wrapped up last month in Chennai with the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth. Kajol had shot for the film for nearly three months in Chennai. VIP 2 will be Kajol’s comeback film in Tamil after a gap of two decades. Her last outing was Minsara Kanavu, also starring Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, which came out in 1997.

In VIP 2, Kajol will be playing the role called Vasundhara, who will be locking horns with street-smart civil engineer Raghuvaran. The film seems to be a continuation of the first film in the series. Soundarya has retained all the main star cast from the previous film, including Vivek, Amala Paul and Samuthirakani.

VIP 2 will hit the screens worldwide on July 28, coinciding with Dhanush’s 34th birthday. The film has music from Sean Roldan and Anirudh Ravichander, and has been shot in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films has co-produced the film with V Creations.

