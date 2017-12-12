Dhanush, Gautham Menon resume shooting Enai Noki Paayum Thota, see photos

Dhanush resumes ENPT Dhanush resumes ENPT

Actor Dhanush and director Gautham Menon on Tuesday resumed work on their maiden project Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which was delayed due to their other professional commitments. Gautham’s production housed tweeted the pictures from the sets announcing that the last stretch of shooting has begun.

The shooting of Enai Noki Paayum Thota was on put on hold as Gautham wanted to re-start work on his ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram, which was shelved after actor Suriya walked out of the project. The director, however, earlier this year began shooting the three-part spy thriller after Vikram came onboard.

Dhruva Natchathiram forced the makers to temporarily stop the production of ENPT. The Dhanush starrer was supposed to have released in Valentine’s week this year. If things go according to the plan, the romantic thriller will hit the screens during Valentine’s week next year.

Talking to the media earlier, Gautham had revealed that he has been very experimental with the upcoming Dhanush-starrer. He said that he has explored a new genre and tried a different storytelling method in Enai Noki Paayum Thota. While the first half will be full of romance narrated mostly through songs, the second half will pack intense and high-voltage action scenes.

#ENPT – Last Schedule started rolling today. Here’s a picture of our Director @menongautham & our hero @dhanushkraja at the Sets! pic.twitter.com/zMCi8EZka5 — OndragaEntertainment (@OndragaEnt) December 12, 2017

The teaser and songs of ENTP have already become a big hit with the fans creating a lot of expectations. Actor Megha Akash plays the lead role in the film, which follows her boyfriend’s fights to protect her from danger. Composer Darbuka Siva has composed the music album for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd