Dhanush film Maari gets a sequel. Will the star reprise his role?

Dhanush’s Maari attained a unique status among film lovers. The audience was equally divided – half hated it and half loved it. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and was mindblowing. Some of the tracks are still a hit among fans. So when director Balaji Mohan announced that there is going to be a sequel to the film, the reactions were also divided. Do we really need a sequel? If it does materialise, will Dhanush reprise his role?

Balaji Mohan tweeted, “Big day for me today. Announcin this evenin abt somethin new that I hve been upto this past year while I was scriptin preparin for #Maari2 :)” This indicates that the day is not going to tell us just about Maari 2, but something else Balaji Mohan has been working on. The director who has helmed projects like Dulquer Salmaan starrer Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Sidharth starrer Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and recently Maari, has a fan following of his own. It would be interesting to see Maari 2 take shape in the coming weeks.

Big day for me today.Announcin this evenin abt somethin new that I hve been upto this past year while I was scriptin preparin for #Maari2 :) — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) June 3, 2017

While we are happy that this is happening, it is unlikely that Dhanush will be able to join the project this year. He is producing a few films now, his next – VIP 2 is all set to release in July and of course, the big project. Pa. Ranjith directorial Kaala Karikaalan starring superstar Rajinikanth is also in the pipeline. How is the star going to manage all of this? What about his next directorial? Pa. Paandi has been running successfully for 50 days and the actor is ecstatic. So will we hear about his next directorial soon?

