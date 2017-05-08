Dhanush expands his presence in Malayalam film industry with Ladoo

Dhanush ventures into Malayalam film industry as a producer Dhanush ventures into Malayalam film industry as a producer

Actor Dhanush is fast becoming a significant force in the south Indian film industry by adding more feathers to his cap. The actor is currently basking in the success of directorial debut Pa.Paandi, which has completed 25 days in theatres. The film did a good box office business even as it garnered a lot of appreciation for Dhanush for his skills in filmmaking.

Dhanush, who is keen on identifying good scripts and bankrolling it under his home production banner Wunderbar Films, is also expanding his presence in the Malayalam film industry. He will be presenting the debut director Arun George K David’s film Ladoo, which is produced by Mini Studio. Shabareesh Varma, Balu Varghese, Vinay Forrt and Saju Navodaya play lead roles in the film. And it has music from Rajesh Murugesan, who had also scored blockbuster songs for 2015’s cult hit Premam.

Dhanush will also be soon producing his first Malayalam film with Mollywood’s up-and-coming star Tovino Thomas. The project will be directed by Dominic Arun of Mrithyumjayam fame.

According to a Behindwoods report, the filmmakers will be introducing 30 new faces with this untitled project, which is said to be a dark comedy. The film’s star cast includes, Tovino, Santhy Balachandran, Neha Iyer, Balu Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Alancier, Manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan and Dileesh Pothen.

Dhanush is also working with his superstar father-in-law Rajinikanth. He is producing the Thalaivar’s next film, which will be directed by Pa.Ranjith, who helmed last year’s blockbuster Kabali. The film is confirmed to go on the floors by end of the month. While the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew, music composer Santhosh Narayanan confirmed that he is a part of the project.

Thank you all for this. Truly overwhelmed. 🙏🙏🙏 25 days of genuine love and positivity. pic.twitter.com/046hSJ3Jf3 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 8, 2017

Previously, Dhanush has produced National Award-winning films like Kaaka Muttai and Visaaranai under Wunderbar Films banner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd