Dhanush at Mersal music launch: I learnt the power of silence from Vijay sir, he is an inspiration

The music album of Mersal, Vijay’s 61st film, was launched on Sunday at an extravagant, star-studded affair that saw the who’s who of the industry in attendance. The lavish event marked 25 years of film music by AR Rahman who has also scored the album. It also celebrated Vijay completing 25 years as a hero. In addition, Mersal is also the 100th project to be produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

Dhanush who was one of the attendees at the event, said that he had come not as an actor, director or a producer, but as Vijay’s friend. “The best thing I like about him is that ‘Thol la kai potu pesuvaru, thol mela kai poda vitu pesuvaru’ (He speaks to people with his arm around their shoulder; he lets people to talk to them with their arm around his shoulder). I have learnt the power of silence from Vijay sir. You are an inspiration sir,” he said amid massive cheering.

Throughout the three-hour event, the crowd broke into rapturous applause every time a celebrity took Vijay’s name on stage. Surprised by their energy, actor-director SJ Suryah, who is also a part of Mersal, wished that this vigour doesn’t die. “I wish this energy here doesn’t go unutilised. It should be tapped into something more solid,” he said.

One of the highlights was when the Jallikattu moment was recreated at the show after lyricist Vivek spoke about Jallikattu and his desire to document the pride of being a Tamilian in a song. An iconic picture of thousands flashing their mobile lights during the Jallikattu protests had become the defining image of the movement. In a similar frame, audience flashed their mobiles as an ode to the memory, with Vijay joining them as well.

Mersal has Vijay in three roles and has three heroines as well – Kajal Agarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. While Nithya was absent, Kajal and Samantha took the stage together to share their experiences. Both beauties have worked with Vijay already on two projects. When asked which heroine’s role was the best, Samantha cheekily replied, “If given the choice, I would have played all the three roles myself; like Vijay sir’s triple role”.

She further added that Mersal has brought the Pallavaram (where she grew up) girl in her out. Kajal on the other hand, said it’s always a pleasure to work with Vijay. “He is a magician both onscreen and offscreen,” she said.

