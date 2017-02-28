Dhanush appears before Madras High Court to verify his birthmarks, see pic

Actor Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Campus. Image courtesy: ramchandran1983 Actor Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Campus. Image courtesy: ramchandran1983

Actor Dhanush appeared before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday in connection with the paternity claim made by an elderly couple. Chaos prevailed in the High Court campus as the public and media tried to get a glimpse of the actor, making his entry into the courtroom difficult, said reports. Dhanush was accompianed by his mother Vijayalakshmi.

The judge issued orders to carry out verification of identification marks on Dhanush’s body to see if they match the claims of the aged couple, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi, who has alleged that they were the biological parents of the actor. The process of verifying Dhanush’s birthmarks was carried out by the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and his team at the Registrar (Judicial) G. Ilangovan’s chamber, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the judge adjourned the case to Thursday for further arguments awaiting the results of the doctor’s verification. Dhanush had moved the Madurai High Court bench requesting to quash the proceedings in a judicial magistrate court in Melur in the paternity claim citing lack of evidence. During one of the proceedings, the couple had submitted to the court a set of school documents that mentions birthmarks of their alleged son. In turn, Dhanush had filed a counter affidavit arguing that he does not have the identification marks mentioned in the school documents even as he submitted a school transfer certificate, which does not mention birthmarks.

The couple, however, refused to believe Dhanush’s claim about the identification marks, prompting Justice G Chockalingam to order the actor’s personal appearance. Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi have alleged that they were Dhanush’s real parents and moved the court requesting to direct the actor to pay Rs 65,000 as monthly maintenance to them.

Dhanush had repeatedly denied the couple’s paternity claim saying the respondents were not even remotely connected to him. He has voiced his suspicion that someone else might be behind the couple’s bid to extract money from him.

