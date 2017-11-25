Devayani, Sundar C, Vijay Antony come out in support of financier Anbuchezhiyan

Devayani, Sundar C, Vijay Antony have supported Madurai-based financier Anbuchezhiyan. Devayani, Sundar C, Vijay Antony have supported Madurai-based financier Anbuchezhiyan.

Amid growing clamour around financier Anbuchezhiyan, an assortment of distributors and producers have voiced their support for the Madurai-based financier. While condemning the loss of Ashok Kumar, celebrities like Sundar C, Vijay Antony, Devayani, Mano Bala, Producers Kalaipuli Dhanu and Elred Kumar among others have requested to refrain from a trial by media and let the police investigate. Devayani who addressed the media said that the financier had always been very respectful towards her. “All reports saying that Anbuchezhiyan had ill-treated us are false. We had got finance for Kadhaludan from him about 15 years ago. He had given the money based on trust. In fact, I met him only when we showed him the first copy of the movie. He always been very respectful and professional,” clarified the yesteryear actress.

Also talking at the event, music director-actor-producer Vijay Antony also regretted the loss of a life, but said that police should be allowed to investigate before conclusions are made. “My father committed suicide when I was 7 years old. I know the pain. My deepest condolences to the family. Suicide is never the option,” said Vijay Antony. He also added, “I know Anbuchezhiyan for 6 years. When I wanted to produce, I went and asked him for money. He was the one who gave money for Naan. He has never misconducted himself. He has been portrayed in an exaggerated manner,” said an emotional Vijay Antony. He further iterated that the practice of giving loans at exorbitant rates doesn’t exist in Kollywood. A rate of 2-3% interest is levied on the amount. Producers present also insisted on the fact that film production without financiers was impossible. They opined that instead of talking about loan rates, what people should be talking about is regulation of salaries.

Also speaking at the event, Veteran producer Kalaipuli S Dhanu said that Anbuchezhiyan has been a major financier for most of his projects. “He has always been very amicable. I settled dues for Kabali, 2 days after release. In fact, films like Rajinimurugan and Uthamavillain were released with help from Anbuchezhiyan. No film has even been stopped by him. This is a problem that could have been solved. It is sad to see a life being lost,” he said.

