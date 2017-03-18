Deepika Padukone to play Rajinikanth’s heroine? Director Pa Ranjith answers

Deepika Padukone to play female lead in Rajinikanth film? No, says the director Deepika Padukone to play female lead in Rajinikanth film? No, says the director

Some media reports have suggested that the makers of Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming untitled flick, starring superstar Rajinikanth, have approached Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to play the female lead. However, the director has rubbished the speculations on Twitter, while responding to a question. When a Twitter user asked the director whether it was true that the filmmakers are considering Deepika to cast as the female lead, Ranjith said, “No this is not true.” Speculations were rife that Deepika has been tapped to share screen space with Rajinikanth for the second time in the film, which is reportedly set in Mumbai.

Previously, Deepika was signed to star opposite Rajinikanth in KS Ravikumar’s Rana, which was shelved due to ill health of the actor. Later, she was roped in to play the female lead in India’s first motion-capture film Kochadaiiyaan, starring Rajinikanth, which was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Another Bollywood actor Vidya Balan seems to be the front-runner for the female lead role in the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer. When she was recently asked about the industry buzz, she said, “We will know in a while.” The untitled film is in the pre-production stage and the shooting of the film is expected to begin from May.

Rajinikanth is currently busy with his much-awaited film 2.0, directed by Shankar. The project will mark Ranjith’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after his 2016’s biggest blockbuster Kabali. The film will be bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and the pre-production work is underway in Chennai. The filmmakers are expected to announce the full details of cast and crew soon.

