Daddy actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s family friend commits suicide due to Blue Whale challenge

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s family friend kills himself due to ‘Blue Whale’ challenge Actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s family friend kills himself due to ‘Blue Whale’ challenge

Amid reports of growing number of youngsters committing suicide due to Blue Whale challenge, actor Aishwarya Rajesh has revealed that one of her family friends took his own life because of the infamous online game.

She said that her brother’s friend killed himself as a part of the challenge. “Yes, it is true that my brother’s friend and our family friend is no more. He is just 23 and it is so shocking to witness incidents like this,” Aishwarya told Behindwoods.

Aishwarya has also expressed concerns about such incidents while demanding a ban against this game. “We really need to ban it. People are getting addicted to it and driven to suicide. This is very dangerous, especially for youngsters. I have been upset ever since I heard the news this morning,” she was quoted as saying in a NewsX report.

The news comes on the heels of the suicide of a teenager in Kerala that brought the seriousness of the Blue Whale phenomena to light. 16-year-old Manoj C Manu hanged himself to death at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, and his mother revealed that he had been playing the deadly online game.

The Blue Whale Challenge was believed to be invented in Russia. According to the reports, the participants will be given various tasks from a designated curator for a period of 50-days and the game comes to an end with the participants killing themselves, mostly jumping off a building.

The first suicide allegedly related to this game was reported in Mumbai, when a youngster jumped to his death on July 29. Since then many suicides have been linked to this game. The central government has directed social media companies such as Google and Facebook to remove all the links related to the Blue Whale Challenge.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd