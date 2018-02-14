Confirmed! D Imman to compose music for Ajith-Siva’s Viswasam

Viswasam is said to be a rural-entertainer which can be expected to hit the screens by Diwali 2018. Viswasam is said to be a rural-entertainer which can be expected to hit the screens by Diwali 2018.

A few days earlier, we had speculated that D.Imman could be scoring music for Ajith’s film Viswasam. Well, now it is official. The music composer has confirmed his association with a tweet, expressing his delight. “I’d faced one common question all these years! When are you going to compose music for Thala?Now here i Have an answer!Yes it’s official,I’m Scoring for #Viswasam Friends!With your Blessings will give my Best. Thanks Siva sir n SathyaJyothiFilms! PraiseGod! #DImmanMusicalViswasam (sic),” he tweeted. Imman recently touched the 100th film mark, but this is the first time he is part of an Ajith project.

Anirudh Ravichander, who was also rumoured to be one of the names in the running, has congratulated Imman for bagging the project. “My heartfelt best wishes to you to rock it for our Thala 🥁 (sic),” he tweeted. Incidentally, Anirudh was the music composer for the two projects from the ‘V Trilogy’ from Ajith and Siva. Notably, Yuvan Shankar Raja was said to be the original choice. But he is said to have opted out for unknown reasons.

Viswasam is said to be a rural-entertainer which can be expected to hit the screens by Diwali 2018. It is Ajith’s fourth movie with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Even though Vivegam was panned by critics, the buzz around Viswasam is strong, thanks to Ajith’s loyal fanbase.

I’d faced one common question all these years! When are you going to compose music for Thala?Now here i Have an answer!Yes it’s official,I’m Scoring for #Viswasam Friends!With your Blessings will give my Best👍Thanks Siva sir n SathyaJyothiFilms! PraiseGod! #DImmanMusicalViswasam pic.twitter.com/iuidrPuBlt — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) February 14, 2018

Recently, Lady Superstar Nayanthara was brought on board as the female lead. This will be their fourth film together as well after Billa, Aegan and Aarambam.

