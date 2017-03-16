Complaint against Kamal Haasan for his quip about gambling in Mahabharata

Kamal Haasan is in trouble over his comments about Mahabharata and gambling. Kamal Haasan is in trouble over his comments about Mahabharata and gambling.

Kamal Haasan, who is currently working on his film Sabash Naidu, is in trouble yet again for his comments. In a recent interview with a Tamil channel, Kamal Haasan had made a comment about how in the epic tale of Mahabharata, Panchali was used as a pawn while the men gambled. He observed how she was used as a collateral and India is a country that respects and honours a book that revolves around men using a woman to gamble away as if she was a mere object.

This particular comment has caught the attention of the members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK). According to reports in The Hindu, the party members filed a complaint on Wednesday at the Chennai City Police Commissionerate.

According to The News Minute, Rama Ravikumar, the state secretary of the party, stated that the actor’s comments hurt their religious sentiments and that he was ‘anti-Hindu’. He said, “When Vishwaroopam released, Muslims (several groups) had protested against the movie (for allegedly depicting the community in a negative light). He had then said that there is no safety in this state and that he should go somewhere else and live,” and added, “He does not have the guts to talk about any other religion. He is an anti-Hindu person, so we complained against him. We have been suffering for long but haven’t been saying anything.”

Not just Hindu Makkal Katchi, according to reports in IB Times, apparently Akila Hindu Mahasabha has also filed a complaint against the actor in Coimbatore. The protest was quite serious in Erode, where they tore the Dasavathaaram actors photographs and even tried to burn an effigy before being stopped by the police officers.

