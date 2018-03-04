Chiyaan Vikram unveils son Dhruv’s look for Arjun Reddy remake, Varma

Varma will mark the debut of Dhruv’s debut. Varma will mark the debut of Dhruv’s debut.

One of the much-raved about movies in Telugu last year, Arjun Reddy is being remade in Tamil with Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv as the lead. The project went on floors couple of days back in Kathmandu, Nepal. Varma, the remake, will mark Dhruv’s debut in films. However, the female lead for the project has still not been revealed for the project. A casting call for the same was announced by the crew sometime back.

Varma is being helmed by National Award winning director Bala. Bala, known for his gritty stories, was considered an unconventional choice for the dysfunctional love story. But Vikram at a media interaction had said, “When I saw Arjun Reddy, I was completely blown away and I felt it’d be the perfect project to launch Dhruv, and I couldn’t think of anyone else but Bala sir to direct. When I requested him, he gladly accepted”.

The original had Vijay Devarkonda play the male lead with Shalini Pandey paired against him. Vijay plays a brilliant medical surgeon who becomes an alcoholic when he is not able to marry the love of his life. A contemporary take on Devdas, Arjun Reddy floored the audiences with its raw appeal and honesty. The film is being remade in Hindi as well with Shahid Kapoor.

The project is being produced by E4 Entertainment, known for films such as Ezra and Godha. At the time of the launch, producer Mukesh Mehta had thanked Vikram for trusting them to launch his son via a Facebook post.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd