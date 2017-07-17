Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv all set to rule Tamil cinema and we have proof. Watch video

Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv’s Dubsmash video Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv’s Dubsmash video

It looks like Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv is all set to take over and rule the south Indian film industry like his father. A video comprising a series of Dhruv’s Dubsmash performance has been doing the rounds on the social media. When we see Dhruv’s perfect lip sync and facial expressions, we can understand why they say “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Dhruv is clearly a big fan of Breaking Bad, especially the character of Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. And of course, superstar Rajinikanth. He looks like the spitting image of his father in a few sequences from the video.

Earlier Vikram had revealed that his son will enter the film industry as he is very much interested in showbiz but he was not sure in what capacity. Even speculations were rife that the likes of Shankar and Bharathiraja were planning to cast Dhruv in their movies. However, nothing seems to have been materialised yet.

Last year, Dhruv had also made a short film that deals with the subject of child abuse within the family. The film was called ‘Goodnight Charlie’. Earlier reports also claimed that Dhruv gave inputs to Vikram, while the latter was developing mannerisms for his most-appreciated character ‘Love’ in Iru Mugan. The star kid, indeed, has many talents.

Vikram, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Dhruva Natchathiram, an espionage thriller. The film, which is directed by Gautham Menon, is fast nearing the completion. According to reports, the team will wrap up the shooting in next 30 days.

