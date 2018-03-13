Chinmayi Sripaada discusses issue of sexual abuse after she was groped

Chinmayi Sripaada rued the stigma that is attached to the survivors of sexual abuse incidents. Chinmayi Sripaada rued the stigma that is attached to the survivors of sexual abuse incidents.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada in a series of tweets on Monday discussed the issue of child abuse while sharing she was groped at a public event recently. In response to her post, many fans, including men and women, shared their stories of sexual abuse that they suffered at a very young age.

“After almost aeons I got groped at an event yesterday. I happened to share this story on Instagram and what shocked me is how many men and women have been molested as children (teachers, brothers, co passengers, uncles, grandparents and even women),” read the first of Chinmayi’s several posts on Twitter.

She rued the stigma that is attached to the survivors of such incidents, especially men, who can’t talk about their ordeals of sexual abuse due to the pressure from society.

“Most common places – Their own home, public transport, places of worship, educational institutions. Most girls and boys haven’t mustered the strength to share it with their family and friends coz no one would believe it. Even if girls have a chance of being heard, men have NONE. Men are shamed if they share an account of sexual assault/molestation during childhood. Women who gathered the courage to share have been blamed “she enjoyed it”. Imagine grown adults accusing a child of enjoying sexual assault. And other seemingly sane adults believing it,” said Chinmayi.

She also opined that there should be sensitisation programmes on such issues to stop blaming the victims of the crimes. “Not to mention – women shaming other women who have been molested/harassed. And commenting on ‘you dress/look like that you are asking for it’I think women need to be trained first on victim blaming and shaming,” she added. “Girls are afraid of telling their parents that they ll made to stay at home and would be stopped from going to work/study. I believed things changed based on my own circle of fantastic men and women. Not so, clearly.”

“Please – stop shaming the victims, their lipstick, hair, skin colour, clothes, attitude, talent, intelligence, whatever. Boys are at an equal risk of sexual abuse. Many are traumatised for life. Please understand they need the support as well. Dont shame. Thank you,” she requested.

Recalling her own experience, Chinmayi asked the men and women to fight back the issue both physically and psychologically. “As for victims – speak up, yell, slap those who touch you without your consent. When groped we are temporarily stunned into silence – including me. This is usually the window the assaulter uses to his advantage. Finally, it is NOT your fault. Be kind on yourself. Love yourself.”

