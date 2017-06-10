Venkat Prabhu to debut in short films

Director Venkat Prabhu will soon debut in short films. Director Venkat Prabhu will soon debut in short films.

Chennai 600028 director Venkat Prabhu, who gave a series of hits with films like Saroja, Goa, Mankatha and Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings, will now be debuting in short films. The director made this announcement on his official Twitter page and said that he is not smitten by the short film bug. The film will have Sampath in lead role, and Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for the same.

The director wrote on Twitter, “Always wanted to try my hands on this one!! Now it’s happening finally!! #mybigshortfilm.” The attached note read, “Just got smitten by the short film bug. A story with a strong social message by RT Kumar was overwhelming and I decided to say it in less than 15 minutes. Roped in Sampath for the lead role, Yuvan for the music,Shreyan to handle the camera, Praveen KL for editing and Jayshree for art direction. Camera should roll very soon. With support from you, my first short film should be my next new innings. A Venkat prabhu short film soon.”

Always wanted to try my hands on this one!! Now it’s happening finally!! #mybigshortfilm pic.twitter.com/WBazhHqDya — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 8, 2017

Not only does he direct, he also appears in cameos. He was last seen on the silver screen in the film Mupparimanam. He is also producing films, and his second production venture is RK Nagar, and Venkat is collaborating on this with actor Vaibhav who will play the leading man in the film, and his brother Premgi for music. Sana Althaf will be playing the female lead of the film, which is to be helmed by Vadacurry fame Saravana Rajan.

