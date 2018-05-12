Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh wrap up shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Aishwarya Rajesh and Arun Vijay on the sets of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Aishwarya Rajesh and Arun Vijay on the sets of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Aishwarya Rajesh, one of the several stars working on Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has wrapped up shooting for the film. The Vada Chennai actor tweeted a picture with Mani Ratnam, terming the experience dream come true. “It’s a wrap 4 me #CCV Watta an amazing experience working wit mani sir … it’s my dream come true … Thank u so much sir (sic),” she wrote. In a parallel tweet, cinematographer Santosh Sivan revealed Aishwarya’s look from the film. Her head covered with generous layers of cloth, Aishwarya’s look is definitely intriguing. This is also the first look we are getting of the women in the film. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also stars Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari in important roles.

It’s a wrap 4 me #CCV Watta an amazing experience working wit mani sir … it’s my dream come true … Thank u so much sir pic.twitter.com/e62n0JA4HV — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) May 11, 2018

The 👌generously Talented Aishwarya in CCV pic.twitter.com/spMozsaloR — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) May 11, 2018

One of the male leads, Arun Vijay, also completed shooting for the film. The actor is one of the four male leads working on the Mani Ratnam film. He will be sharing screen space with Aravind Swami, Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi. “And, it’s a wrap! Finished my work for #CCV . What an amazing experience it has been working with the stalwarts, the legendary Maniratnam Sir and @santoshsivan Sir! Will miss my team. Until next time.. (sic),” he wrote. Recently the films’ other male lead, Aravind Swami also completed shooting his parts for the film. “Just Finished my work in Chekka Chivandha Vaanam. As always it was a privilege to work with Mani Sir, @santoshsivan, and the whole crew. #CCV will be special, can feel it,” he wrote a couple of days back. According to reports the team is headed to Dubai to shoot the next schedule. The film is expected to hit the screens before the end of 2018.

And, it’s a wrap! Finished my work for #CCV . What an amazing experience it has been working with the stalwarts, the legendary Maniratnam Sir and @santoshsivan Sir! Will miss my team. Until next time.. — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 11, 2018

Filming exciting seq for CCV with Arun Vijay 👌 pic.twitter.com/vWjnppl3XE — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) May 10, 2018

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is being backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The film has music by AR Rahman and is being shot by cinematographer Santosh Shivan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd