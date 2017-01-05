Censor board paves way for Suriya’s Singam 3, clears it with ‘U’ certificate

Suriya’s Singam 3 gets a ‘U’ certificate Suriya’s Singam 3 gets a ‘U’ certificate

The revising committee of the censor board has awarded actor Suriya’s Singam 3 a clean ‘U’ certificate, paving way for its worldwide release on January 26. Earlier, the censor board has given the film a U/A certificate and the filmmakers were not happy about it.

The makers of the cop film even postponed the release date so that they can approach the revising committee, hoping to convince the members of the panel to clear the film with a ‘U’ certificate. The universal certificate makes Singam eligible for audiences of all age groups and allows filmmakers to apply for tax exemption in Tamil Nadu.

Singam 3, which was expected to release during the Pooja weekend last year, was postponed thrice due to various reasons. Initially, it was announced that the film will open in theatres on December 16. And again, it was pushed by a week at the request of the makers of Telugu film Dhruva. The filmmakers again postponed the release citing external factors beyond their control.

The filmmakers are determined to release the film on the Republic Day weekend and have started promoting it through television shows, newspaper ads and online campaigns. The film’s Telugu version Yamudu 3 will also release on the same date.

Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series, created by director Hari. The expectations from the film are already high compared to its predecessors.

Besides Suriya, the film stars Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan. It also marks Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who is playing the main antagonist in the film. The film has music from Harris Jayaraj, who has composed several memorable songs for Suriya’s films in the past. After finishing Singam 3, director Hari will helm the sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy, with Vikram and Trisha in the lead roles.

