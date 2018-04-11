IPL matches to be moved out of Chennai; Kollywood celebrities react

Several celebrities also questioned whether the change in IPL matches will constructively end in a positive decision on the Board for Cauvery Water Management issue. Several celebrities also questioned whether the change in IPL matches will constructively end in a positive decision on the Board for Cauvery Water Management issue.

After hot-tempered protests at Chennai by various groups seeking to ban IPL in Chennai, the BCCI on Wednesday decided to move out the upcoming IPL matches out of the city fearing the safety of players. The decision has elicited polarising reactions with a few hailing the move as ‘better late than never gesture’, while others questioned the relation.

Bharathiraja who protested on Tuesday said that it is good that the protests have finally been acknowledged. “This should have been done earlier. This is a victory for Tamilians,” Bharathiraja told reporters. Director Ameer, who was among those detained on Tuesday, said that the move is happy news. “If the IPL matches have been shifted away from Chennai, that is good news. It means that the authorities have understood the feelings of Tamil people and reacted accordingly. This news gives me happiness,” he said.

But on the other hand, several celebrities also questioned whether the change in IPL matches will constructively end in a positive decision on the Board for Cauvery Water Management issue.

Actor Siddharth tweeted, “IPL shifted. Vaazhthukkal. Can we please close tasmac? Next can we shut all TV channels owned by politicians? Can we please ban party flags at protest venues? There are many embarrassing things and people in our TN! Fight together.” RJ Balaji, a vocal celebrity since the Jallikattu protests has also tweeted similar sentiments. “Now all those who protested violently against a sport and managed to shift the venue and consider that as success, better make sure that you get the cauvery management board set up too. Mudiyuma?,” he wrote.

IPL shifted. Vaazhthukkal. Can we please close tasmac? Next can we shut all TV channels owned by politicians? Can we please ban party flags at protest venues? There are many embarrassing things and people in our TN! Fight together. #SaveFarmers #CauveryIssue — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 11, 2018

Chennai was the spot of tempestuous protests on Tuesday as several calls emerged to ban the first Chennai Super Kings match in the city. The protesters claimed that the cricketing fest was taking away attention from more dire concerns and protests around the Cauvery Water Board Management and Sterlite issues. Members of the film fraternity like directors Ameer, Bharathiraja, Seeman, Vetrimaaran and Ram even protested at the Chepauk stadium. Several people were also detained after the protests took a violent turn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd