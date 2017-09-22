Case against Balloon actor Jai for drunk driving

Jai was arrested and later let out on bail. Jai was arrested and later let out on bail.

Actor Jai, who is awaiting the release of Balloon, was arrested on Thursday for driving under influence. According to reports, the actor has rammed his Audi car into the divider of the Adayar flyover in Chennai at around 2:30 am on Thursday. He was arrested and later let out on bail. A case has been filed under Sections 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code. It is said that the actor had partied with his friends at a star hotel on Wednesday night and was inebriated when he drove the car. His friend actor Premji Amaren was also with him during the incident.

Since the actor had a similar case registered against him, Chennai traffic police has suggested cancelling his driver license. In 2014, Jai had rammed into the divider on the flyover near Kasi theatre.

On the work front, Jai’s Balloon is set for release on September 27. The film also features Anjali and Janani Iyer and has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film made headlines recently for having a tribute song to Bigg Boss fame Oviya titled Neenga shut up pannunga after her famous punchline on the show.

Check out Balloon’s teaser here:

Jai is also part of Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming project Party. Apart from him, the film also has Jayaram, Sampath, Shiva, Chandran, Sanchita Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj, Baahubali stars Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser. Premji is debuting as a music director with this film.

