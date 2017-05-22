Cannes 2017: Shruti Haasan meets her hero Neil Gaiman, father Kamal Haasan shares picture

Shruti Haasan’s much anticipated Tamil film Sangamithra has created quite a buzz at Cannes film festival. Shruti Haasan’s much anticipated Tamil film Sangamithra has created quite a buzz at Cannes film festival.

Shruti Haasan, who is attending Cannes film festival to promote her ambitious project Sangamithra is having a gala time there. We have been seeing her pictures and videos ever since Shruti arrived at the French Riviera. The actor recently met American Gods author Neil Gaiman and dad Kamal Haasan shared the picture of the duo on his Twitter page. Neil Gaiman is in Cannes to talk about How To Talk To Girls At Parties, a film adapted from his short story. Shruti seemed delighted to meet Neil and the two are captured in a single frame. A proud father Kamal wrote, “My baby in Cannes with her other hero. Neil Gaiman. Glad to be in August company.”

The actor is also creating a wave at Cannes for her looks. The actor recently chose a Valentino gown and looked beautiful. Shruti shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Sunshine and ice 💙☀️ In Valentino and @chopard styled by @shreejarajgopal for #cannes70.”

My baby in Cannes with her other hero. Neil Gaiman. Glad to be in August company. pic.twitter.com/7lHIBdkQhL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2017

Shruti’s much anticipated Tamil film Sangamithra has created quite a buzz at Cannes film festival. The film is touted as one of the most ambitious projects to come out of Tamil film industry in recent times and is being compared to Baahubali for its scale and grandeur. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Sangamithra is a period drama that also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya. A R Rahman has composed music for the film.

Sangamithra will be a two-part project and the first instalment will be released by the end of 2018, director Sundar C told PTI. “Sanghamitra will be grandly entertaining. This is the film that I have always been aspiring to make. “I’ve had the Sanghamitra idea with me for a decade now. I was waiting for the right kind of budget and the necessary technology to come my way. The time is now ripe,” Sundar said.

