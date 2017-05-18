Cannes 2017: Sangamithra first look released and it promises to be an epic, see photos

The first look of Sangamithra was released on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. The first look of Sangamithra was released on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Team Sangamithra is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, as they released the first look of their ambitious project. The film bankrolled by Sri Thenandal films, and helmed by Sundar C will release in two parts and the updates about the film so far have kept us wanting to know more about the project. Shruti Haasan will be playing the titular role in the film, which is set to begin shooting from August 2017. The first look of the film shows it as an epic. In the graphic posters, Jayam Ravi is seen sailing, while Shruti is riding a horse and she seems ready for war. The main cast and crew of the film including music composer AR Rahman are currently in Cannes for the international film festival.

See | Sangamithra cast and crew at the Cannes Film Festival, 2017

One of the most chilled out and fun person @arrahman sir an absolute pleasure working with u 😊😊#SangamithraAtCannes pic.twitter.com/exjJYcjB5Z — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) May 18, 2017

Doing wat i like 2 do the best..talk😉😉😉😅😅😅Chatting by the beach..fun times..leisure times..@arrahman n hubby dearest..#SangamithraAtCannes pic.twitter.com/QI9ESXZHee — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) May 18, 2017

Recently, the filmmakers had revealed the plot of the film and that it would be based in the 8th century AD. It was also said that the film is about a woman and her ordeals in life, which is aimed to spotlight not just the Tamil Film Industry, but also to highlight the rich history of one of the oldest languages in the world.

Also read | What is Sangamithra? As the film gets a Cannes 2017 presence, can the Shruti Haasan-starrer be the next Baahubali?

This will be the first time that actors Jayam Ravi and Arya will be working together. In fact, this will also be the first time that Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with either of the actors. Shruti has also been training really hard in physical combat, and sword fighting to prepare for the role in this movie. After the release of the poster, fans also wonder at the extent to which visual effects will be used in the film, and also if it will follow the path of superstar Rajinikanth’s film, Kochadaiiyaan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd