Can you effectively tell a story in a 3 minute film? Here’s a way to get a theatrical release

Are you a short filmmaker who believes you can tell you story effectively within 3 minutes? Then this is for you. The successful short film contest from last year ‘First clap’ is starting its second season and has opened the door for submissions. For the uninitiated, First Clap is a short film contest backed by Suriya’s home production venture 2D Entertainment and Qube Cinema technologies.

The films of the first five winners will not only get a theatrical release but will also get an opportunity to pitch a film to 2D Entertainment. The deadline to send your films is February 24, 2018. The chosen films will get a theatre run of one week each at more than 170 screens across the country through the months of April and May. The first three winners will also get a cash price of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Knack studios, a state-of-the art centre for post production services has also joined hands this year in the contest to offer free services for the winners at their studios.

The jury this year will consist of new-age filmmakers such as Dhuruvangal Pathinaru fame Karthick Narein, Kurangu Bommai fame Nithilan Swaminathan and Aruvi fame Arunprabhu Purushothaman along with ace director Ram. The directors who were present during the launch not only talked about the importance of treating short films as a craft by itself, they also acknowledge the realm of opportunities the medium opens for aspiring talents. The films shortlisted by the jury will then be made available online for public voting to choose the final five. After the theatrical run of the films’, the winners will be announced based on the jury reactions and public reactions. The audience can document their choices on Moviebuff.com, a website that is backed by Qube Cinema Technologies.

