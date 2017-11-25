Brahmanda Nayagan first look: A divine Anushka reminds us of Aandal in this poster

The first look of Brahmanda Nayagam featuring Anushka has been unveiled on Friday. The first look of Brahmanda Nayagam featuring Anushka has been unveiled on Friday.

The Tamil version of Nagarjuna-Anushka starrer Om Namo Venkatesaya is now releasing in Tamil as Brahmanda Nayagan. The first look poster of the same was released on Saturday featuring the beautiful Anushka. Dressed like Vishnu’s beau Andal, the actor looks perfect for the role. The film documents the story of an ardent Vishnu devotee Hathiram Bhavji. While the film didn’t ring in much cash in Telugu, the producers are now trying to expand the market by hitting the Tamil screens.

The film is directed by Raghavendra and has Prajwa Jaiswal along with Nagarjuna and Anushka Shetty. Nagarajuna was last seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2 with his daughter in law Samantha Akkineni. The Tollywood superstar played the role of a mentalist in the movie where Samantha plays the ghost. The film was their first venture together after Samantha’s marriage to his son Naga Chaitanya.

Anushka on the other hand recently made news for her upcoming project Bhagmathie. Touted to be a contemporary thriller, the first look of the film shows the svelte and yet terrifying Anushka in chains. The film is expected to release on Pongal 2018. Bhaagamathie is directed by G Ashok of Pilla Jamindar fame. Following the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, Anushka’s popularity among fans of other states down south has grown significantly. In order to cash in on it, the filmmakers will be releasing the film simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The star cast led by Anushka, also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Unni Mukundan and Malayalam actor Jayaram.

