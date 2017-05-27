Bollywood actor Abhay Deol to make his Tamil debut with Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol set to make debut in Tamil Bollywood actor Abhay Deol set to make debut in Tamil

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has agreed to act in his first Tamil film titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. He will me playing an important cameo in the movie, which is billed as a fantasy adventure.

Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai is directed by Rathindran R Prasad, who shot to fame with the 2015 viral music video “Kodaikanal Won’t”, taking on a multinational corporation that was dumping toxic waste in the town. He is also known for his short film, Swayer Corporations.

Rathindran and Abhay were supposed to work on a British project. And after learning that British wrestler and stunt choreographer Greg Burridge is also playing an important role in the upcoming film, Abhay expressed his interest in being part of the project too. The director has known the dimpled Hindi actor for a few years now.

“We were looking to cast some well-known Tamil actor for this role, but I wanted this cameo to feel fresh. So, I went to Mumbai and pitched it to Abhay. He was not sure initially and so, he watched the film and became convinced,” Rathindran said, according to a Times of India report.

Abhay will start shooting for the film on Monday in Hyderabad. The actor will dub for himself in the Tamil film and is reportedly undergoing the training in the regional language. The project has also some international technicians on its payroll.

UK-based stunt choreographer Greg Burridge is playing the antagonist and is also composing action scenes in the film. Italian cinematographer Roberto Zazzara is cranking the camera and up-and-coming music composer Ghibran is scoring the tunes for the project. Actors Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Guru Somasundaram will be playing the lead roles.

According to reports, the film follows the life of a video game designer, played by Ashwin, who becomes rich overnight. It is said to be a different take on Vedalam-Vikramaditya tale. Guru Somasundaram will be playing a 75-year-old man.

Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai will mainly be shot in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places. The makers of the film have decided to carry out the post-production work, involving, some animation sequences, in Bangkok.

