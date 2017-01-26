Bogan release date changed, averts clash with Suriya’s Singam 3

Bogan release date changed to avoid box office clash with Singam 3 Bogan release date changed to avoid box office clash with Singam 3

It looks like Bogan filmmakers have no qualms about changing the release dates to ensure that the film does not lock horns with Singam 3 at the box office. A day after the Suriya-starrer was confirmed to hit the screens on February 9, the release date of Bogan was brought forward by one week.

“#Bogan releasing on February 2.. 8 more days for this attractive combo to come on screen..,” the filmmakers posted on the film’s Twitter page. Actor Jayam Ravi also confirmed the release date of his long-delayed film on his Twitter handle.

“I have been informed that #Bogan is releasing on Feb 2 nd. Good luck to the team” tweeted Arvind Swamy, who is playing one of the leads in the two-hero film.

Read | Suriya’s Singam 3 gets new release date, to clash with Bogan

More from the world of Entertainment:

Bogan makers have adjusted its release date multiple times to avert box office clash with Singam 3. The Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy film was supposed to hit the screens on December 23 last year. However, when the makers of Suriya’s film decided to change the release date from December 16 to December 23, it was said Bogan would release in January. And again, Singam 3 was postponed to January 26 and filmmakers confirmed that Bogan will open on February 9. But, Singam 3 followed it to that date too.

I have been informed that #Bogan is releasing on Feb 2 nd. Good luck to the team. pic.twitter.com/pFf91etIB1 — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 25, 2017

Hopefully, Singam 3 won’t change its release date again.

Bogan is the second collaboration of actors Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, who had delivered an engaging performance in 2015 blockbuster Thani Oruvan. Actor Hansika Motwani plays the female lead. It is said to be loosely based on Hollywood film Face Off. The film, directed by Lakshman, is bankrolled by Prabhu Deva’s home production banner Prabhu Deva Studios.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd