Bogan: Five reasons to watch this Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy film

Bogan, starring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, will release on Thursday Bogan, starring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, will release on Thursday

The long-delayed Tamil film Bogan will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday. The film has faced several problems in the run-up to its release, including allegations of plagiarism. It was slated for a Christmas release last year. However, the filmmakers postponed its release as the film was followed at the box office by Singam 3, whose makers kept changing its release date.

Bogan was later announced to open in theatres on February 9. However, when the Suriya-starrer was also confirmed to release on the same day, Bogan producers wasted no time in moving up the release date by a week. So finally, it is the biggest and solo Tamil release this week and is expected to take a solid start at the box office.

Here are the five reasons why we are excited to watch this film:

1) Chemistry

The film is the second collaboration of its lead actors, Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, who delivered one of Kollywood’s biggest hit in 2015, Thani Oruvan. Although the number of scenes they appear together in their previous film was less, they both complimented each other very well. The highlight of the film was the chemistry between them and we also expect the same from Bogan. This is the main reason why we are excited to watch this film.



2) Strong villain

One of the plus points of Thani Oruvan was that it had a strong villain character. For the most part of the film, the villain outsmarts the hero and even dies while remaining true to his primal nature. This was very refreshing as for years we have seen the strongest of villains in Tamil cinema turned into a joke to make the leading men look macho. Going by the trailer, Bogan also has a strong villain character that will give its good men a tough time.

More from the world of Entertainment:

3) Face-off

Bogan was embroiled in a controversy after cinematographer-turned-director Antony alleged that it was his story. But, later the filmmakers revealed that the film was inspired by a Hollywood film. It is tipped to be loosely based on the Nicolas Cage and John Travolta film Face-Off. We have also seen recent posters confirming this speculation. The Hollywood film follows the struggles of an FBI agent, who accidentally swaps his face with a seasoned criminal. While Arvind played the baddie and Jayam Ravi the good cop in their previous outing, it may be the other way round in Bogan.

4) Thriller

On the eve of the film release, the main star cast of Bogan addressed a press conference and also screened an important scene leading to the interval. The select few who had the opportunity to watch the scene have nothing but good things to say about it. And the film’s teasers and trailers have also promised a thriller with drops of comedy and novelty. Above all, there should be a strong reason for Prabhu Deva to choose this film to make his debut as a producer.

5) Romeo Juliet trio

Director Lakshman’s 2015 film Romeo Juliet gave Jayam Ravi the much-needed break and set the expectations high for the actor’s next film Thani Oruvan, which also released the same year. The highlight of the rom-com was the chemistry between Jayam Ravi and Hansika Motwani. The onscreen couple seemed to have delivered some heartwarming performances in Bogan too, going by the recently released sneak peek.

Are you excited to watch Bogan?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd