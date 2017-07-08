Bigg Boss Telugu: Tejaswi Madivada is not a part of Jr NTR’s TV show

Tejaswi Madivada to debut on small screen with Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu? Tejaswi Madivada to debut on small screen with Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu?

Social media on Saturday was abuzz with rumours that Hyderabad model-actor Tejaswi Madivada was one of the 12 contestants that have been shortlisted for Bigg Boss Telugu, which will be hosted by Telugu film star Jr NTR. However, a source close to the upcoming reality show has rubbished the reports, calling it just a rumour.

Talking to the media earlier today, Jr NTR also revealed that he had been persuading the showrunners to share the names of the contestants with him in vain. “For the last two weeks, I have been asking Alok Jain about it and he has not told me yet,” he said when he was asked to share the details of the contestants. “I hope they will reveal at least here in front of the media.”

When Alok Jain, Business Head of Star Maa, was asked the same question, he said, “The format of the show itself is about surprises. Every day it is a reality show, everyday surprises. And surprise begins on July 16, when you see who the contestants are.”

NTR who will be making his small screen debut with this show, also said that he was in no position to suggest contestants for the show. “I am not even told who all are participating in the show. I will only be told about it on the stage during the launch and maybe even I will be surprised looking at the participants. I have no information about the contestants,” he added.

Bigg Boss, which is the Indian version of the international reality TV show format Big Brother, is already a big hit in North India. In Kannada, actor Sudeep has been hosting the show since the first season, which was aired in 2013. The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan, is already underway and has been garnering an encouraging response from the audience.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu are expecting to make the show a big hit in the Telugu market too. They have already tapped about 100 celebrities for the show. However, only 12 contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house, where they will live together for about 70 days. The house will be well-furnished with all amenities but will have no access to the outer world, including mobile phones and internet.

