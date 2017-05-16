Bigg Boss teaser: Like Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan promises an honest reality show. Watch video

Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil teaser is out Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil teaser is out

Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to begin a new chapter in his long and decorated career. He will be playing the ‘boss’ in the upcoming Bigg Boss reality television show that will be making its debut in Tamil. The actor has shared a 10-second promo video announcing his impending arrival on the small screens. “Reaching more of those I love. Can’t live without people. … Soon with you on Vijay TV,” tweeted the Vishwaroopam actor, while sharing the TV spot of his show.

He also wrote a message in Tamil, which loosely translates into, “I will meet you all soon through this show. I will be myself.” Ever since he announced that he will be hosting the first season of the popular reality show in Tamil, the actor has promised to be himself on the show suggesting that people will get to see an unseen side of the actor, in line with the theme of the reality show. Recently, even talking to media, he heaped praises on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his “honest approach” at Bigg Boss show, which he said was better than Amitabh Bachchan’s version.

Kamal has already started shooting for the show at G Studios in Poonamalle in Chennai as the first season of the show will begin airing on Vijay TV from June 18. The show runners are also in the process of shortlisting 15 contestants for the season and busy with other pre-production work, including rehearsals. For the contestants, the show makers have built a posh house with all facilities at a cost of Rs 1 crore at EVP theme park. The participants will be reportedly spending about 100 days inside that house.

Kamal is also currently busy with the post-production of his long-delayed film Vishwaroopam 2, which is gearing up for the release this year. He is also seen expected to resume shooting for Sabaash Naidu, which has been put on hold indefinitely due to various reasons after completing the first schedule.

