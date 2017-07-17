Bigg Boss Tamil week 3: Kamal Haasan calls Bharani a winner, Oviya’s popularity makes others insecure

Bigg Boss Tamil week three summary Bigg Boss Tamil week three summary

Movie demigod Kamal Haasan concluded the third week of the television reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, on a heartwarming note, thanks to his candid conversation with Bharani, who evicted himself from the house after he was accused of being a threat to the safety of women contestants. His chat with Bharani was the highlight of Sunday’s episode but it was also interesting to see how the latest elimination round has shaken the confidence of a few housemates who thought they had the entire show under control.

Oviya, Harathi Ganesh, Vaiyapuri and Juliana were in the danger zone last week. While many predicted that Juliana would stay, surprisingly, Vaiyapuri survived the elimination round. Harathi was evicted. But, before giving the news to the contestants, Kamal maintained the suspense as to who will walk out of the show by asking Harathi and Juliana to bid goodbye to the fellow housemates first. Apparently, he wanted to make them understand how difficult it was for someone to leave the show halfway. Juliana broke into tears of joy after knowing that viewers had saved her.

After Sunday’s episode, most of the housemates have started feeling insecure over the growing support for Oviya among the viewers. Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha, Raiza and Snehan were visibly demoralised after learning that Oviya has been getting a lot of votes and it’s not easy sending her out. Oviya had been nominated three times for the elimination round in a row and returned to the game every time. Will she be nominated again on Monday? It seems so.

Harathi, who was supposed to contest for the House Captain’s post this week, nominated Oviya to take her place before leaving the show. If she wins, the housemates won’t be able to nominate her.

Juliana has also grown more confident after Sunday’s episode. She understands that she is favoured by the viewers over the other contestants in the house. But, she may have also disappointed her supporters after she turned on Bharani.

Bharani had been the only person who never disrespected Juliana and stood like a rock by her side when she was targeted by others. But, when Gayathri alleged that she doesn’t feel safe with Bharani in the house, Juliana sided with her and expressed her doubts about his character. The contestants, who sort of indulged in character assassination of Bharani, would not have expected a huge backlash from the audience on the social media. Bigg Boss show viewers including some celebrities described what happened to Bharani on the show as completely “unacceptable.”

Kamal discussed the problems that Bharani faced inside the house at length. Kamal also expressed how disappointed he was with Bharani for leaving the show even though he enjoyed people’s support.

Bharani carried himself with dignity refusing to backbite or talk ill about the contestants even after they forced him to walk out of the show halfway. He revealed how badly he was targeted by Gayathri and Snehan as they were upset over Ganja Karuppu’s eviction. Everyone in the house expected Bharani to be the least favourite of the audience. But, it was the other way round.

Bharani said he felt suffocated after he was accused of being a threat to women’s safety in the house. He left quite a good impression on Kamal and the audience at the end of the conversation. Kamal himself said that speaking with Bharani was the best part of Sunday’s episode. He said, according to him, Bharani was a winner.

Bharani may not be the winner of the first season of the Bigg Boss Tamil show, but he has, indeed, won the admiration of millions of fans. Most of the celebrities in the Bigg Boss, meanwhile, are seemingly harming their public image.

