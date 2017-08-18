Bigg Boss Tamil: Two more celebrities enter the show, Aarav questioned over Oviya incident

Oviya is not coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil Oviya is not coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil

In order to spice up things on the show, three new contestants have been sent inside the house of Bigg Boss Tamil in the last three days. After Suja Varunee entered the house on Wednesday, Harish Kalyan made an interesting debut on the show on Thursday. The latest promo video for Friday’s show revealed that popular VJ Kaajal Pasupathi will be the new entrant.

Harish entered the house by jumping the same wall above the smoking room, which was used by Bharani when he tried to escape from the house. He also played a prank on housemates by making woman contestants prepare food for him saying it was a task. And, indeed, got everyone’s attention by his playfulness.

He even told Snehan that outside the Bigg Boss house compound people mock him for his habit of repeatedly hugging lady contestants on the show. He even said he thinks Aarav was the main reason as to why Oviya left the show.

In Friday’s promo video, Kaajal can also be seen asking Aarav why he rejected a beautiful girl like Oviya. Aarav turned pale when he was asked that question.

The new additions to the show are clearly changing the dynamics in the house and catching the old contestants off-guard. The old contestants, who were on the same team before, seems to be turning against each other and the new ones, who have seen all the drama for the last 50 days, seems to have entered the show with a clear game plan.

Oviya isn’t coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil. But, the repercussions of her leaving the show halfway will seemingly continue to shape the course of the remaining days of the show.