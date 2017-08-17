Bigg Boss Tamil: Suja Varunee is a target already, Gayathri asks Aarav to be ‘careful’

Suja Varunee enters Bigg Boss Tamil show Suja Varunee enters Bigg Boss Tamil show

Suja Varunee was the latest celebrity to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house on Wednesday. While the showrunners made sure Suja gets a dramatic and grand entrance on the show, she was rather given the cold shoulder by most of the housemates on her arrival.

It felt like Suja’s mood was swinging between excitement and awkwardness as the actor did not get the warm welcome she expected. Bindu Madhavi was given a better welcome by the housemates. For instance, Gayathri Raghuram, who bolted towards Bindu to give her a warm hug, was nonchalant when she saw Suja in the house.

What’s more, Gayathri, who was engaged in an ego-clash with Raiza, seemingly started to form a group against Suja. Gayathri was visibly worried about Suja and she made it clear while talking to other housemates. Snehan, Vaiyapuri, Aarav and Gayathri started discussing Suja’s character based on their pre-conceived views about her.

Gayathri even asked Aarav to be careful about Suja, understandably referring to Oviya incident. For the uninitiated, the housemates were under the impression that Oviya was making romantic overtures at Aarav against his will. But, later it was revealed that they both were involved in a sort of romantic relationship as they even exchanged kisses twice on the show. And that did not end well for both of them. While Oviya quit the show, Aarav lost the respect among the viewers.

Hence, Gayathri was apparently warning Aarav not to get involved with Suja and always be ‘careful.’ Gayathri advised him to always stay close to her as she will keep him out of trouble as his big sister.

Snehan and Vaiyapuri who were present in the room seemed to agree with Gayathri’s views. Aarav responded saying he will be playing it safe.

Snehan and Vaiyapuri ridiculed Ganesh Venkatraman for being kind and thoughtful towards Suja. While other housemates were involved in backbiting, Ganesh and Bindu were helping Suja to settle in her new house.

Gayathri was telling Snehan that Suja was five times ….whatever..than Juliana. Gayathri further added that she was afraid that Suja might say something insulting to her in case if they ever get into a fight.

Most of the housemates seem to be concerned about the fact that Suja has seen all their antics, shortcomings and backbiting on the show for the last 50 days.

