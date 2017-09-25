Bigg Boss Tamil: Suja Varunee gets evicted, Kamal Haasan asks people to vote carefully

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Suja evicted from the house Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Suja evicted from the house

In Saturday’s episode, when Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan handed over the responsibility of deciding who gets to stay and who gets evicted to Snehan, it became clear that Suja Varunee’s journey on the show has come to an end. Suja and Snehan last week had a tough time dealing with each other as they were uncompromising in their determination to score high points.

While Snehan’s competitiveness drove him to play hard, for Suja scoring high points seemed like the only chance to survive the elimination round. And while Aarav, Bindhu and Harish were mostly whining, mainly about Suja being very competitive, Suja, Ganesh and Snehan were busy gathering points.

At end of the week, Suja had scored 63 points, Snehan 53 points and Ganesh 52 points. However, Suja and Ganesh did not secure enough public votes pushing them into the danger zone. Since Snehan had already won the golden ticket to the grand finale, he was asked to give his points to one of them who he would like to save from the eviction. Many may have thought that Snehan’s personal issues with Suja will influence his decision against her. But when he saved Ganesh, he made some valid points that fully justified his position.

On Sunday, Suja was sent out but this time, she did not get the usual emotional goodbye that majority of the evicted contestants were blessed with. While Harish and Ganesh were sort of sympathetic towards her, Aarav, Snehan and Bindhu gave her a cold shoulder.

Suja’s customary conversation with Kamal Haasan on the stage was emotional. Kamal made Suja see the silver lining in her loss, reminding her that she is more famous now. When the studio audience applauded for Suja, she welled up that even moved Kamal.

Kamal shared a story that happened on the sets of Swati Mutyam to explain what applause means to an artist. Suja invited Kamal to attend her wedding in place of her father and he gladly accepted.

After seeing her off the stage, Kamal announced that there will be a mid-week elimination this week based on the audience votes. He suggested the audience not to divide their votes among the four contestants in the elimination round, instead chose one as their favourite and give him or her their entire support.

He advised selecting their favourite contestant diligently and vote for them. He sort of requested the public not to take chances like before and regret. It was clear that he was just not talking about Bigg Boss Tamil. Looks like he has already started his campaign for the next Tamil Nadu elections.

One among Harish, Aarav, Bindhu and Ganesh will be eliminated in the next couple of days. And the remaining four contestants will compete for the main prize of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Who’s your pick?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd