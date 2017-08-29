Bigg Boss Tamil star Oviya thanks fans, takes the internet by storm

Oviya tweets thanking her fans for the support. Oviya tweets thanking her fans for the support.

Bigg Boss Tamil’s breakout star Oviya Helen is the new heartthrob of Tamil Nadu. Even though she is not part of the show anymore, the respect and admiration she earned due to her raw and uncompromising personality that she displayed during her stay at the Bigg Boss house have only grown among the Tamil audience.

She tweeted for the first time after coming out of the show on Monday thanking fans for showing so much love for her. “At a loss for words, to describe the love & care from each one of you.. I feel blessed, thankful & to be more responsible for all ur love (sic),” she posted on her Twitter page and the post has gone viral.

In about 24 hours, the post has received over 8,000 comments, and 14,0000 re-tweets and about 49,000 likes at the time of writing this article. It is just an example of her newly found worldwide popularity, thanks to the reality show.

At a loss for words, to describe the love 💖 & care from each one of you.. I feel blessed, thankful & to be more responsible for all ur love — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) August 28, 2017

Earlier this month, Oviya quit the show in a dramatic way due to some emotional stress. She jumped into the swimming pool demanding the showrunners to send her out of the house. She was upset after her fellow contestant Aarav rejected her romantic overtures.

While the viewers were expecting her to return to the show soon, Oviya made a video saying she won’t return to the show as a contestant. On Sunday, host Kamal Haasan played the part of the video on the show

“You want her to come back to the show but one cannot be just standing on the ladder. We have to climb up and reach the place we desired to go. That’s where she is going. This show (read ladder) helped her to go to the next level in her life. And I congratulate her,” Kamal told the audience.

