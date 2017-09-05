Bigg Boss Tamil star Oviya Helen ends her love story with Aarav?

Bigg Boss Tamil star Oviya says she she is single. Bigg Boss Tamil star Oviya says she she is single.

Bigg Boss Tamil breakout star Oviya Helen on Monday tweeted, “Relationship status: single and satisfied,” suggesting an end to the complicated relationship she had with her fellow contestant Aarav.

Oviya grew closer to Aarav during the course of her stay at the Bigg Boss House. However, things between them got complicated when Aarav began to ignore her completely. They both also shared some level of intimacy before their relationship went south. It was later touted as the main reason for the emotional stress Oviya suffered on the show and her subsequent exit.

Even after coming out of the show, Oviya maintained that she was still very much in love with Aarav. “Ture love never fails. You may think that I must be a crazy for saying this. I believe in love and love still exists,” she said in a video message to her fans earlier. “My love is true and I will get it back.”

Relationship status:single and satisfied 😀 — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) September 4, 2017

What led to her change of heart is unknown. But, her fans are very happy about her decision. Her latest tweet has received over 50,000 likes, 14,000 re-tweets and over 7,000 comments.

After she chose to quit Bigg Boss Tamil citing emotional reasons, fans expected her to return to the show soon as a wild card contestant. She made it clear that she won’t re-enter the show but she told her fans that they can see her on the big screen in the coming days.

Oviya has played an extended role in Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film Silukkuvarpatti Singam, which is touted to be her comeback film in Kollywood after her new-found fame among the Tamil audience.

In order to cash in on her popularity, producer of Cheeni, which was in the cold storage for a long time, has renamed the film Oviyaava Vitta Yaaru and planning to release it soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd