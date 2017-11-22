Namitha rings in wedding celebration, see photos

Namitha prepares to enter the wedlock Namitha prepares to enter the wedlock

Bigg Boss Tamil former contestant and actor Namitha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary on Friday in Tirupathi. She is currently ringing in the pre-wedding celebration as she shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Earlier this month, Namitha announced her wedding plans through a video message that was shared on the social media handles of model-actor Raiza Wilson of Bigg Boss Tamil fame. Namitha has been seeing Veerandra for a long time now. Veerandra describes himself as a “Supermodel Rising Star, Film Producer.” The wedding will take place at the ISKCON temple in Tirupathi.

Namitha, a well-known actor in the south Indian film industry, began her acting career in 2002 with Sontham. And she has made a name for herself in the industry by playing bold and glamorous roles. Namitha has also shared screen space with superstars like Vijay, Ajith among others.

She was also one of the contestants of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by movie demi-god Kamal Haasan. She did win a lot of appreciation from the audience and housemates during the initial days on the reality show. However, things did not turn out in her favour as she irked many viewers due to her rivalry with Oviya. After spending five weeks in the Bigg Boss house, Namitha was voted out by the audience.

Namitha is currently part of one movie named Pottu that is expected to release soon. Apart from Namitha, the film also stars Bharath, Ineya and Srushti Dange. According to reports, Namita will be seen as a powerful antagonist, who is into witchcraft. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 movie Ilamai Oonjal.

