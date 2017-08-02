Bigg Boss Tamil: Simbu reveals he’s an Oviya fan, asks viewers to forgive Gayathri

Simbu opens about Bigg Boss Tamil, Oviya Simbu opens about Bigg Boss Tamil, Oviya

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil has become a rage in Tamil Nadu. It is one of the hotly debated topics on social media too. Not just ordinary viewers, even many celebrities have become adherent followers of the reality TV show that promises to bring out the unseen side of some well-known people in Tamil Nadu.

Kollywood movie star Simbu is one of the celebrity fans. He frequently shares his thoughts about the show on his Twitter handle. On Wednesday, Silambarasan engaged in a debate with choreographer Sathish over the show.

Sathish, a big fan of Oviya, minced no words while hitting out at other popular contestants on the show such as Gayathri Raghuram and Shakthi Vasudevan. After watching Tuesday’s episode, he again slammed Gayathri for ganging up against Oviya in the house.

“Gay3 have not taken Oviya as friend instead of telling everything to Shakthi u could have spoke to Oviya . So u r showing some stunts (sic),” Sathish ranted on his Twitter page.

“Why judge? Let’s just accept the way they are. Gayathri is not a bad person or others as well, situation and circumstances make one G or B,” Simbu wrote replying to Sathish’s Twitter post.

When Sathish talked about Gayathri’s “damages”, Simbu said, “True lets just forgive , once she comes out she will obviously understand her mistakes . And everyone else for that matter . hope for unity. its better to make them understand than to abuse them. just because we like Oviya for what she is why hurt others ? spread love.”

As Sathish continued to express his contempt for the way some contestants behave on the show, Simbu said, “All I’m saying is lets not abuse them and just show our support to whom we love . obviously everyone will understand . simple as that.”

He also revealed that Oviya was his favourite contestant. “I’m not supporting nor I’m against anyone, i just like oviya for the way she is thats all . am i clear now?”

It’s worth nothing that a couple weeks ago when Oviya was cornered by all the women contestants in the house, Simbu was one of the top celebrities of Tamil cinema to express outrage. “If someone is different and not like the rest; it’s better to leave them alone than blaming and cornering. #Disheartened #Oviya #SpreadLove,” Simbu said in a tweet earlier.

