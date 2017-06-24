Bigg Boss Tamil: Raai Laxmi was approached for Kamal Haasan show, but she refused the offer

Raai Laxmi refused to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan as it was not her scene. Raai Laxmi refused to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan as it was not her scene.

Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss has been grabbing limelight ever since it was announced. Lately, it has mostly been about the celebrities who would be part of the reality show. Speculations were rife that actors like Raghav, Amala Paul, MR Radha and Rai Laxmi are expected to be contestants on the show. Now, Raai Laxmi took to her official Twitter account to rubbish the rumours and tweeted, “This is an absolute false news published in the media that m part of #BigBossTamil ✨#nottrue FYI 🙏.”

The speculation could have been the result of the actor’s earlier tweet, which said, “#BigBossTamil Did approach me but not my scene.The thought of being locked in one house for months 🤥😳🏃🏽‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🙏 thats the truth ✨.”

There were also claims about two politicians joining the house for 100 days. The show, which has the same concept as Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss will have 14 contestants fighting it out in the house for over 3 months. The show will be launched on June 25, and the official confirmation about the contestants will also be done at the same time.

This is an absolute false news published in the media that m part of #BigBossTamil ✨#nottrue FYI 🙏 pic.twitter.com/E2wtTQNmYI — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) June 24, 2017

#BigBossTamil Did approach me but not my scene.The thought of being locked in one house for months 🤥😳🏃🏽‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🙏 thats the truth ✨ — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) June 24, 2017

This will be Kamal Haasan’s debut in television, and talking about his role in the show, he said in the trailer, “I have played many characters in films. If I ask you who wears more masks than me, you may say politicians. No. You guys wear more masks in real life than me in films.” He also added, “Our actual self comes out when we know we are not being watched. I have caused enough trouble for myself in the past by saying a few things unmindful of the camera.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd