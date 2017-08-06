Bigg Boss Tamil: Tamil Nadu’s darling Oviya walks out of the show, leaves her Army heartbroken

Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya exits the show, thanks army for incredible support. Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya exits the show, thanks army for incredible support.

Amid speculations about her future on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, star contestant, and people’s favourite Oviya walked out of the show citing mental health issues.

In the episode aired on Saturday, after much deliberation, Oviya chose to walk out of the show as she felt she could not handle her emotions. She was seen expressing her love for a fellow contestant Aarav, and said that it wasn’t possible for her to stay away. “I think I love Arav too much… I am not able to control it. That’s why I want to go,” she was seen saying.

The Kalavani actor also said that character gap between her and the rest of inmates could not be bridged. “I got what I came here for – experiences and love. I don’t know if I will beat the show. But I have realised that true love never fails. I am happy,” she said.

The actor made the decision after a visible struggle, where she consulted a psychiatrist multiple times. Initially, she was seen telling Snehan that she was going to try to handle her feelings, she later changed her mind.

In the past, she had expressed her affection towards Aarav multiple times on the show. Aarav, who allegedly did not have an issue with Oviya’s gestures earlier had started giving her the cold-shoulder in the past week. The actual moment of Oviya’s exit was significantly devoid of emotion on her behalf. The actor hurriedly left as soon as the door opened without much dialogue, unlike the show’s previous exits.

Several housemates were in tears after she left the house. Snehan, who Oviya was close with, was inconsolable. The latest entrant Bindu, Raiza and Juliana were also in tears about her exit. Notably, Raiza and Juliana have had dramatic tiffs with Oviya earlier on the show. While Shakthi and Gayathri were sympathetic they were not as forgiving as Raiza, who was seen to be regretting her behaviour towards Oviya.

Following the show’s convention, Kamal called Oviya on the sets and had a chat with her. The young actor was welcomed with a thunderous applause, with cries of ‘Oviya, we love you’ echoing in the air. Saying that her decision to walk out of the show and its timing was right, Kamal wished her well.

“This generation accepts you with all your flaws,” said Kamal. Oviya, on the other hand, said that she feels more responsible after all the love she has received. “This love that you show me is very special. I didn’t expect this at all when I first came in,” she said. She also promised to do more for the society as a gesture for all the acceptance she has received.

When asked if she wanted to say anything to the housemates, Oviya said, “I love you Aarav” amid much protests from the audience. The episode on Saturday had multiple high notes, the most significant one being host Kamal Haasan reprimanding the channel for being indifferent and insensitive about mental illness.

The show had received much flak about setting the housemates a task that was inconsiderate to people suffering from mental illnesses. The veteran actor said he was not involved in the day-to-day activities inside the Bigg House during the weekdays. However, he added that still he felt responsible for the act and apologised to the viewers. The show had started with a warning from Kamal that he will leave the show if such insensitive tasks are found to be a part in the future.

