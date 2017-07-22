Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya gets bullied by Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha, Juliana, celebs express outrage

Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya in danger zone Bigg Boss Tamil: Oviya in danger zone

A high-voltage drama played out on Friday’s Bigg Boss Tamil episode, as most of the contestants were seemingly anxious about the impending elimination round. Oviya had become the target of Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha and Juliana. On Thursday, the members of pro kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas came into the Bigg Boss house as surprise guests and played a kabaddi match with the male contestants.

During their time at the house, the kabaddi players told Oviya in front of everyone how popular she has become in Tamil Nadu through this show. Namitha, Gayathri and Shakthi Vasudevan were visibly upset about Oviya’s growing popularity among the viewers.

The problem first began when Oviya, who was first appointed as cleaning team captain, told her teammates that there was no need to clean toilets every day. She said once in two days should be fine. Namitha, Gayathri and Raiza made a big issue out of it. They demanded she should not eat or use the washroom in the house.

Namitha was leading the anti-Oviya campaign in the house with the backing of house captain Shakthi and Gayathri. She personally told other housemates to quit talking to Oviya and isolate her completely.

Juliana joined the gang against Oviya and suggested a rule for the show: “If all contestants are against one contestant, that contestant gets evicted.” It charged up her woman comrades who began to gather support for the anti-Oviya campaign among the male contestants as well.

Except for Shakthi, none of the men in the house seems to favour the campaign against Oviya. Aarar, Snehan and Vaiyapuri criticised Namitha’s idea about not letting Oviya to use washroom or kitchen in the house. Ganesh Venkatram earlier even tried to defuse the tension in the house by calling a meeting in vain.

The situation escalated when Gayathri, Namitha and Julie continued to bully Oviya in the night. First, Oviya walked out of the bed room protesting their behaviour and slammed Julie. After she returned to her bed, the three of them continued bullying her by loudly singing songs. They were determined not to let Oviya sleep in peace. She then went to men’s bedroom to complain to Shakthi. However, Aarar and Snehan convinced her to sleep in a free bed in their room itself.

The way Gayathri, Namitha and Juliana treated Oviya did not go down well with the viewers of the show. Many, including celebrities, lashed out at the housemates in support of Oviya.

“If someone is different and not like the rest; it’s better to leave them alone than blaming and cornering. #Disheartened #Oviya #SpreadLove,” wrote actor Simbu on his Twitter page.

“By watching #BiggBossTamil my respect and love towards oviya goes to step further . Sad seeing her getting cornered by some dumbs,” tweeted Remya Nambeesan

This is what celebs had to say about Friday’s show.

If someone is different and not like the rest; it’s better to leave them alone than blaming and cornering. #Disheartened #Oviya #SpreadLove — STR (@iam_str) July 21, 2017

My husband and BILs getting upset. Yaaru da enga Oviya papa va azhavechadhu. We wanna adopt Oviya papa. Tell procedure. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 21, 2017

By watching #BiggBossTamil my respect and love towards oviya goes to step further ❤️ . Sad seeing her getting cornered by some dumbs — Remya Nambeesan (@Remya_Nambeesan) July 21, 2017

People in the house will make Oviya sit and use all language and Shakthi wants her to sit in that meeting. Will he sit ? #bigboss — Sathish (@dancersatz) July 21, 2017

Sorry totally missing whats happening there!!! Oviya ku enna aachu bro?!? #SaveOviya 🙈🙈🙈 #bigboss http://t.co/NTThe9NhLY — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) July 21, 2017

Oviya is clearly the new sensation in Tamil Nadu.

