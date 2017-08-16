Bigg Boss Tamil: Not Oviya, this actress gets the wild card entry. Watch video

Oviya was expected to make a comeback in Bigg Boss Tamil Oviya was expected to make a comeback in Bigg Boss Tamil

Following the dramatic exit of Oviya, fans have been waiting for her comeback in Bigg Boss Tamil. It won’t be wrong to say that she overshadowed even Kamal Haasan during the weekdays. She became a sensation overnight. But, a couple of weeks back, Oviya was shown the door at her own request due to a lot of emotional stress that she suffered after a failed romantic endeavour with a fellow contestant, Aarav, on the show.

Ever since then the fans on social media have been threatening to quit watching the show if Oviya is not brought back into the house. Last Sunday, when Kamal announced that the following days will see some new additions to the number of housemates, fans were quite excited thinking it was more likely to be Oviya.

The new promo video released for Wednesday’s episode shows that a wild card contestant is being dropped off from the sky and she breaks into a dance with a group of dancers at the garden area. While we cannot see her face clearly, the new entrant is believed to be actress Suja Varunee.

Suja Varunee has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. She was last seen in Arun Vijay’s box office hit Kuttram 23.

Like the majority of Bigg Boss Tamil audience, Suja was also a member of “Oviya Army.” Her Twitter feeds have been filled with reactions to daily episodes of the show.

Suja’s entry comes at a time when more number of people are increasingly expressing disappointment citing lack of entertaining personalities in the house. Raiza, who regretted ignoring Oviya along with other housemates, has now engaged in an ego clash with Gayathri Raghuram. And other housemates keep changing their sides over silly issues. It has been a low affair since Oviya’s exit.

Hopefully, the new entrant, which is most likely to be Suja, will make things more interesting on the show.

